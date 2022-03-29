COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 29 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-MAYORS

Por

REUTERS

y

MAR 29

29 de Marzo de 2022

Kyiv's Klitschko, Ukraine officials speak at EU meeting

Start: 30 Mar 2022 07:25 GMT

End: 30 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS - The mayor of Ukrainian capital Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and other Ukrainian officials speak remotely at a meeting of EU institution the European Committee of the Regions. Other speakers include the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi, president of Ukrainian local government association Sergii Chernov and EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT speeches

1100GMT news conference with Committee Chairwoman Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, Mayor of Gdańsk

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH, POLISH AND UKRAINIAN SPEECH WITH ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

EN VIVO Perú vs Paraguay: minuto a minuto, detalles y toda la previa del último partido por Eliminatorias

EN VIVO Perú vs Paraguay: minuto a minuto, detalles y toda la previa del último partido por Eliminatorias

El plan de Italia para la “resurrección” tras quedar fuera del Mundial de Qatar

Selección Mexicana: cómo le fue Miguel Herrera cuando ocupó el banquillo tricolor

“Estaba muriendo en el coche, gritaba de dolor”: un piloto de Fórmula 1 contó los problemas de salud que tuvo en el GP de Arabia Saudita

Shaquille O’Neal reveló cómo cambió su dieta para salvar su vida: “Cuando te dicen la palabra muerte...”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Esta es una temporada de sanación y estoy aquí para ello”: Jada Pinkett Smith tras golpe de Will Smith a Chris Rock

“Esta es una temporada de sanación y estoy aquí para ello”: Jada Pinkett Smith tras golpe de Will Smith a Chris Rock

Tunden a Chumel Torres por pedir no ser como Will Smith

El día que Juan Soler emborrachó a Eric del Castillo en plena grabación

Elliot Page conmemoró 15 años de la película “Juno” en la entrega de los Oscar 2022

Raquel Pankowsky: así reaccionaron los famosos a la muerte de la actriz

TENDENCIAS

Por qué el Ministerio de Salud rechazó más de 15 mil pedidos de medicación oncológica durante la pandemia

Por qué el Ministerio de Salud rechazó más de 15 mil pedidos de medicación oncológica durante la pandemia

Tik Tok prueba la función historial para no perder los videos que ya se vieron: cómo funciona

Un estudio observó defectos genitales congénitos en hijos de hombres que toman un medicamento muy común para la diabetes

Spotify ya muestra advertencias sobre todos los contenidos relacionados al covid-19

El cambio climático aumenta el riesgo de muerte por enfermedades del corazón

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

VER Caracol TV Colombia vs Venezuela EN DIRECTO, último duelo por la clasificación al repechaje

VER Caracol TV Colombia vs Venezuela EN DIRECTO, último duelo por la clasificación al repechaje

EN VIVO Perú vs Paraguay: minuto a minuto, detalles y toda la previa del último partido por Eliminatorias

TikTok y Maluma tienen una nueva alianza

VER HOY Chile vs Uruguay EN VIVO, por la clasificación al repechaje Qatar 2022

¿Cuánto paga Perú vs. Paraguay? Gol de ‘rabona’ de Lapadula y una ‘chalaca’ de Ormeño multiplica hasta 35 veces cada sol apostado