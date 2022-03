ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/DENMARK-ZELENSKIY

Zelenskiy gives virtual address to Danish lawmakers

Start: 29 Mar 2022 10:15 GMT

End: 29 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

COPENHAGEN/KIYV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to Danish lawmakers in a virtual address as his country defends itself against Russia's invasion.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - Zelenskiy addresses Danish lawmakers

