Lunes 28 de Marzo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--7796-AWARDS-OSCARS/CHRIS ROCK-WILL SMITH MOMENT --TIME APPROXIMATE--

REUTERS

MAR 28

28 de Marzo de 2022

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at Oscars

Start: 28 Mar 2022 03:45 GMT

End: 28 Mar 2022 03:47 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EDIT CONTAINS PROFANITY

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at Oscars, drops F-bomb

Restrictions:

United States domestic broadcast subscribers:

For use of the Oscars show and Oscars pre-show, for news purposes only / not to be used as part of a show or special dedicated to the Oscars.

No use before the conclusion of the Oscars show (approximately 0330gmt on Monday March 28, 2022).

No archive use and no resales.

Must on-screen courtesy "Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. ©2022."

No more than three (3) minutes in total may be used between the conclusion of the Oscars show (approximately 0330gmt on Monday March 28, 2022) and 0700gmt on Tuesday March 29, 2022

No more than one (1) minute, not separate from the three (3) minutes, may be used from 0700gmt on Tuesday March 29, 2022 to 0700gmt on Monday April 4, 2022

For use after 0700gmt on Monday April 4, 2022, contact the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by email: publicity(at)oscars.org

All video relating to the Oscars across all platforms must only be used for news reporting and not as part of a show or 'special' dedicated to the Oscars.

Footage and photos cannot be used in a manner that suggests the illusion of a live red carpet program or Oscars special.

Use of screen grabs as still images is only permitted with written consent from the Academy, and can only be used after the conclusion of the telecast.

Broadcast subscribers outside the United States / rest of the world:

For use of the Oscars show and Oscars pre-show, for news purposes only / not to be used as part of a show or special dedicated to the Oscars.

No use before the conclusion of the Oscars show (approximately 0330gmt on Monday March 28, 2022).

No archive use and no resales.

Must on-screen courtesy "Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. ©2022."

No more than three (3) minutes of Oscars show and Oscars pre-show in total may be used between the conclusion of the Oscars telecast (approximately 0330gmt on Monday March 28, 2022) and 0700gmt on Tuesday March 29, 2022. Please note any use of A.M.P.A.S. pool video including red carpet video or backstage awards ceremony video must be deducted from the three (3) minutes.

No more than one (1) minute of Oscars show and Oscars pre-show, not separate from the three (3) minutes, may be used from 0700gmt on Tuesday March 29, 2022 to 0700gmt on Monday April 4, 2022.

For use after 0700gmt on Monday April 4, 2022, contact the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by email: publicity(at)oscars.org

All video relating to the Oscars across all platforms must only be used for news reporting and not as part of a show or 'special' dedicated to the Oscars.

Footage and photos cannot be used in a manner that suggests the illusion of a live red carpet program or Oscars special.

Use of screen grabs as still images is only permitted with written consent from the Academy and can only be used after the conclusion of the telecast.

Digital:

For use of the Oscars show and Oscars pre-show, all video relating to the Oscars across all platforms must only be used for news reporting and not as part of a show or 'special' dedicated to the Oscars.

No use before the conclusion of the Oscars show (approximately 0330gmt Monday March 28, 2022).

No archive use and no resale.

Must on-screen courtesy "Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. ©2022."

No more than three (3) minutes of Oscars show and Oscars pre-show in total may be used between the conclusion of the Oscars telecast (approximately 0330gmt on Monday March 28, 2022) and 0700gmt on Tuesday March 29, 2022.

During this period, any use of A.M.P.A.S. pool video, including red carpet video or backstage awards ceremony video, must be deducted from the three (3) minutes.

No more than one (1) minute of Oscars show and Oscars pre-show, not separate from the three (3) minutes, may be used from 0700gmt on Tuesday March 29, 2022 to 0700gmt on Monday April 4, 2022.

All Oscars show and Oscars pre-show footage must be removed from all digital platforms from 0700gmt on Monday April 4, 2022.

For use after 0700gmt on Monday April 4, 2022, contact the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by email: publicity(at)oscars.org

Footage and photos cannot be used in a manner that suggests the illusion of a live red carpet program or Oscars special.

Use of screen grabs as still images is only permitted with written consent from the academy, and can only be used after the conclusion of the telecast.

Source: A.M.P.A.S.

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

