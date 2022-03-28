COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP-MEMORIAL -- NO USE UK --

Por

REUTERS

y

MAR 28

28 de Marzo de 2022

Memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey

Start: 29 Mar 2022 10:15 GMT

End: 29 Mar 2022 11:15 GMT

LONDON - Memorial service for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, takes place at Westminster Abbey.

SCHEDULE:

1010GMT APPROX. - Senior Royals arrival

1115GMT - Service finishes

Restrictions:

LIVE RESTRICTIONS:

BROADCAST: No use UK / No use after 1105GMT on Thursday 31st March 2022/ Must on screen credit of 10 seconds to 'BBC Studios Events'

DIGITAL: No use UK/Live streams must be removed from all platforms by 1105GMT on Thursday 31st March 2022 / Must not obscure on screen credit 'BBC Studios Events' or Must on screen credit of at least 10 seconds to 'BBC Studios Events'

==

EDIT RESTRICTIONS:

BROADCAST: No UK use/ No use after 1105GMT on Thursday 31st March 2022/5 minutes of edited material can be used with a 10 second on screen credit to ‘BBC Studios Events’.

DIGITAL: No UK use/No use after 1105GMT on Thursday 31st March 2022/5 minutes of edited material can be used with a 10 second on screen credit to ‘BBC Studios Events’

Source: BBC STUDIOS EVENTS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

