ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP-MEMORIAL -- NO USE UK

Memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
Start: 29 Mar 2022 10:15 GMT
End: 29 Mar 2022 11:15 GMT
LONDON - Memorial service for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, takes place at Westminster Abbey.
SCHEDULE:
1010GMT APPROX. - Senior Royals arrival
1115GMT - Service finishes
Restrictions:
LIVE RESTRICTIONS:
BROADCAST: No use UK / No use after 1105GMT on Thursday 31st March 2022/ Must on screen credit of 10 seconds to 'BBC Studios Events'
DIGITAL: No use UK/Live streams must be removed from all platforms by 1105GMT on Thursday 31st March 2022 / Must not obscure on screen credit 'BBC Studios Events' or Must on screen credit of at least 10 seconds to 'BBC Studios Events'
==
EDIT RESTRICTIONS:
BROADCAST: No UK use/ No use after 1105GMT on Thursday 31st March 2022/5 minutes of edited material can be used with a 10 second on screen credit to ‘BBC Studios Events’.
DIGITAL: No UK use/No use after 1105GMT on Thursday 31st March 2022/5 minutes of edited material can be used with a 10 second on screen credit to ‘BBC Studios Events’
Source: BBC STUDIOS EVENTS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com