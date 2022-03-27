COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 27 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

DATOS-Las nominaciones clave para los Premios de la Academia de 2022

Por

Reuters

27 de Marzo de 2022

LOS ANGELES, 27 mar (Reuters) - Los ganadores de la versión número 94 de los Premios de la Academia, entre los más altos honores de la industria del cine, serán anunciados el domingo por la noche en una gala en Los Ángeles.

La siguiente es una lista de las principales nominaciones:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"No Mires arriba"

"Drive My Car"

"Duna"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"El poder del perro"

"Amor sin barreras"

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem - "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch - "El poder del perro"

Andrew Garfield - "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith - "King Richard"

Denzel Washington - "La tragedia de Macbeth"

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman - "La hija oscura"

Penélope Cruz - "Madres Paralelas"

Nicole Kidman - "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart - "Spencer"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh - "Belfast"

Jane Campion - "El poder del perro"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - "Drive My Car"

Steven Spielberg - "Amor sin barreras"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciaran Hinds - "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur - "CODA"

Jesse Plemons - "El poder del perro"

J.K. Simmons - "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee - "El poder del perro"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jessie Buckley - "La hija oscura"

Ariana DeBose - "Amor sin barreras"

Judi Dench - "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst - "El poder del perro"

Aunjanue Ellis - "King Richard"

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

"Belfast"

"No Mires arriba"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

"CODA"

"Drive My Car"

"Duna"

"La hija oscura"

"El poder del perro"

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs the Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul"

"Escribiendo con Fuego"

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

"Drive My Car" - Japón

"Flee" - Dinamarca

"The Hand of God" - Italia

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" - Bután

"The Worst Person in the World" - Noruega

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

"No mires arriba"

"Duna"

"Encanto"

"Madres Paralelas"

"El poder del perro"

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"No Time to Die" de "No Time to Die"

"Be Alive" de "King Richard"

"Dos Oruguitas" de "Encanto"

"Down to Joy" de "Belfast"

"Somehow You Do" de "Four Good Days"

(Reporte de Lisa Richwine. Editado en español por Marion Giraldo)

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El conmovedor gesto de Keylor Navas y su familia con refugiados ucranianos

El conmovedor gesto de Keylor Navas y su familia con refugiados ucranianos

“La vergüenza azurra”: así quedó el vestuario de la selección italiana tras quedar eliminada del Mundial

Arde la interna en Barcelona por el despido de Koeman: Joan Laporta recogió el guante y respondió a las revelaciones del técnico

Encendida defensa de Fábregas a Messi tras los silbidos en Francia: “PSG no ha tenido un jugador de ese nivel en toda la historia”

La emoción de una atleta ucraniana que huyó de la guerra y se coronó en la maratón de Jerusalén: “Hace cinco días descubrí que nuestra casa fue destruida”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“On the mend”: Taylor Hawkins y la emotiva canción que le dedicó Dave Grohl cuando cayó en coma tras una sobredosis

“On the mend”: Taylor Hawkins y la emotiva canción que le dedicó Dave Grohl cuando cayó en coma tras una sobredosis

“2000s Pop Tour”: Anahí pudo haber formado parte de la gira

Premios Oscar: ellos fueron los mexicanos que han sido nominados y no triunfaron

“Tu cara me suena”: participantes, jueces y todo lo que debes saber sobre su estreno este 27 de marzo

Paulina Dávila compartió un emotivo mensaje para Juan Pablo Medina tras reaparecer con prótesis

TENDENCIAS

Teletrabajo, pandemials y viejas rutinas: los cambios que el COVID provocó en la sociedad

Teletrabajo, pandemials y viejas rutinas: los cambios que el COVID provocó en la sociedad

La maravillosa historia de un abuelo, un nieto y un auto, que estremeció al presidente de una automotriz

La insospechada relación entre el consumo de alcohol y 6 tipos de cáncer

Lapsus$: Adolescente que vive con su madre es la mente maestra de hackeos masivos

Trapos, esponjas y utensilios de cocina: cómo limpiar correctamente “la casa” de las bacterias

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“On the mend”: Taylor Hawkins y la emotiva canción que le dedicó Dave Grohl cuando cayó en coma tras una sobredosis

“On the mend”: Taylor Hawkins y la emotiva canción que le dedicó Dave Grohl cuando cayó en coma tras una sobredosis

Ampliación de la Línea 4 del Metrobús que conecta al Edomex con la CDMX fue inaugurada este domingo

Tepito, el barrio que le reza a la Santa Muerte, ahora también es el hogar de un nuevo culto a Lucifer: El Angelito Negro

El impactante video que muestra cómo manifestantes ucranianos continúan marchando bajo las balas rusas

El conmovedor gesto de Keylor Navas y su familia con refugiados ucranianos