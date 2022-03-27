COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 27 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY AWARDS-OSCARS/PREPS RED CARPET

REUTERS

MAR 27

27 de Marzo de 2022

View of Oscars red carpet ahead of the award show

Start: 27 Mar 2022 17:21 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2022 20:01 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT WILL END AT 2000GMT BEFORE STARS WALK THE RED CARPET DUE TO RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY RIGHTS HOLDERS

LOS ANGELES, CA - Final preparations are made on the Oscars red carpet ahead of the award show.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

