Sábado 26 de Marzo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Por

REUTERS

y

MAR 26

24 de Marzo de 2022

Donald Trump holds rally in Georgia

Start: 26 Mar 2022 22:47 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2022 00:00 GMT

COMMERCE, GA - Donald Trump holds a rally in Commerce, Georgia.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT - start of event

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

