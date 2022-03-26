ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND

Biden participates in arrival ceremony with President Duda
Start: 26 Mar 2022 11:00 GMT
End: 26 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
POLAND: Biden participates in arrival ceremony with President of Poland Andrzej Duda, holds bilateral meeting
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand
DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand
Source: U.S NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Poland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com