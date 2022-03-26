COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 26 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND

REUTERS

MAR 26

26 de Marzo de 2022

Biden participates in arrival ceremony with President Duda

Start: 26 Mar 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 26 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

POLAND: Biden participates in arrival ceremony with President of Poland Andrzej Duda, holds bilateral meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

