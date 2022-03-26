COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND - UPDATED SOURCE/RESTRIX

Por

REUTERS

y

MAR 26

26 de Marzo de 2022

Biden participates in arrival ceremony with President Duda

Start: 26 Mar 2022 10:45 GMT

End: 26 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

POLAND: Biden participates in arrival ceremony with President of Poland Andrzej Duda, holds bilateral meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO RESALE, NO NEW USES AFTER 0000GMT 26th OF MARCH 2028

DIGITAL: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO RESALE, NO NEW USES AFTER 0000GMT 26th OF MARCH 2028

Source: TVP POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

