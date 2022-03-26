ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/QATAR-FORUM

Zelenskiy addresses Doha Forum gathering of global leaders and policy makers

Start: 26 Mar 2022 07:35 GMT

End: 26 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

DOHA - Ukraine's president addresses the Doha Forum gathering of global leaders and policy makers in Doha.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT: Qatar emir opening remarks

0750-0840GMT

H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qatar

Hon. Senator Lindsey Graham, United States Senator, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Budget

H.E. Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

H.H. Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia

1120-1140GMT: Newsmaker interview: John Kerry

1140-1230GMT: panels

H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman And CEO, TotalEnergies

Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor for Energy Security, U.S. State Department

Anders Opedal, President and CEO, Equinor

1225-1310GMT as part of panel

H.E. Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

13:00-13:50GMT - Parallel Panel, Salwa 1 : Prospects for Women and Girls in Afghanistan

Nelufar Hedayat, Correspondent, Doha Debates

Fatima Gailani, Former President of the Afghanistan Red Crescent Society and Former Member of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Negotiation Team

Dr. Dalia Fahmy, Professor of Political Science and Director of International Relations and Diplomacy, Long

Dr. Omar Suleiman, Founder and President of Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research

Fawzia Koofi, Former Chairperson of Women, Civil Society and Human Rights Commission, Afghanistan Parliament; Former member of Afghan Peace Negotiation in Doha

Malala Yousafzai, Activist, Nobel Prize Laureate

