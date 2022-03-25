ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND-BRIEFING

Biden receives a briefing on the humanitarian response
Start: 25 Mar 2022 13:55 GMT
End: 25 Mar 2022 14:55 GMT
RZESZOW, POLAND: U.S. President Joseph Biden receives a briefing on the humanitarian response to the growing flow of refugees
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.
DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Poland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com