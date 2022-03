ADVISORY NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/UN

U.N. Security Council discusses North Korea's missile launch

Start: 25 Mar 2022 19:41 GMT

End: 25 Mar 2022 20:49 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - The United States, Britain, France, Ireland, Albania, and Norway asks the United Nations Security Council to hold a public meeting to discuss North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch. North Korea conducted what is thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test ever on Thursday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT - Meeting begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com