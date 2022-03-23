COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 23 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-STOLTENBERG

REUTERS

MAR 23

22 de Marzo de 2022

Stoltenberg gives news conference on eve NATO summit

Start: 23 Mar 2022 13:07 GMT

End: 23 Mar 2022 13:51 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference on the eve of a summit attended by U.S. President Joe Biden at which alliance leaders will discuss Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

