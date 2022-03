ADVISORY RUSSIA-NAVALNY/VERDICT

Russian court delivers verdict in case of Kremlin critic Navalny

Start: 22 Mar 2022 07:02 GMT

End: 22 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

POKROV - Verdict expected in trial of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on charges of fraud and contempt of court. He faces another 13 years in prison if found guilty of the new charges. Navalny is currently serving a three-and-a-half year sentence for a separate embezzlement charge at a prison colony at Pokrov, 100km east of Moscow.

