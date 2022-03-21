ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-BIDEN --UPDATED TIME

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
21 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-BIDEN

REUTERS

MAR 21

21 de Marzo de 2022

Biden discusses U.S. response to Russia/Ukraine with CEOs

Start: 21 Mar 2022 22:00 GMT

End: 21 Mar 2022 23:30 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Biden joins Business Rountable's CEO Quarterly Meeting to discuss U.S. response to Russia/Ukraine. Pool spray at top.

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

La lapidaria frase del jefe de Mercedes tras el primer GP del año de la Fórmula 1

Leticia Calderón sobre el Día Internacional del Síndrome de Down: "No queremos tu lastima, queremos tu respeto"

Turismo seguro: entre el COVID y la invasión a Ucrania, qué rutas hay que sortear y cuáles tomar

Rusia justificó el asesinato de al menos ocho personas y la destrucción de un centro comercial de Kiev con un impactante video militar del ataque

