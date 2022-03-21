ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-BIDEN --UPDATED TIME

Biden discusses U.S. response to Russia/Ukraine with CEOs

Start: 21 Mar 2022 22:00 GMT

End: 21 Mar 2022 23:30 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Biden joins Business Rountable's CEO Quarterly Meeting to discuss U.S. response to Russia/Ukraine. Pool spray at top.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com