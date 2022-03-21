ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-BIDEN --UPDATED TIME

Biden discusses U.S. response to Russia/Ukraine with CEOs
Start: 21 Mar 2022 22:00 GMT
End: 21 Mar 2022 23:30 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Biden joins Business Rountable's CEO Quarterly Meeting to discuss U.S. response to Russia/Ukraine. Pool spray at top.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com