ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ITALY-ZELENSKIY

Zelenskiy addresses Italian parliament via a video link
Start: 22 Mar 2022 09:55 GMT
End: 22 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
ROME - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Italian parliament via a video link, followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi who will also make a speech.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - Zelenskiy addresses the Italian parliament via a video link
TIME TBC - Draghi makes a speech
