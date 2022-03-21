ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ITALY-ZELENSKIY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 21 de Marzo de 2022
REUTERS

MAR 21

21 de Marzo de 2022

Zelenskiy addresses Italian parliament via a video link

Start: 22 Mar 2022 09:55 GMT

End: 22 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

ROME - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Italian parliament via a video link, followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi who will also make a speech.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Zelenskiy addresses the Italian parliament via a video link

TIME TBC - Draghi makes a speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS / PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

