ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ITALY-ZELENSKIY

Zelenskiy addresses Italian parliament via a video link

Start: 22 Mar 2022 09:55 GMT

End: 22 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

ROME - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Italian parliament via a video link, followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi who will also make a speech.

1000GMT - Zelenskiy addresses the Italian parliament via a video link

TIME TBC - Draghi makes a speech

Location: Italy

