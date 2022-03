ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-DEFENCE-ARRIVALS

EU defense ministers arrive in Brussels

Start: 21 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 21 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT WAS CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

BRUSSELS - EU defence ministers arrive in Brussels for a meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT Defence ministers' arrivals

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com