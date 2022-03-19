ADVISORY FRANCE-ALGERIA/WAR

Macron marks 60th anniversary of the end of the Algerian war of Independence

Start: 19 Mar 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 19 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs reception to mark the 60th anniversary of the end of the Algerian war of Independence

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Guests arrive at the Elysee Palace

1100GMT - Speech by French minister in charge of veterans Geneviève Darrieussecq

1110GMT - Speeches by four Algerian war veterans

1130GMT - Speech by president Macron.

