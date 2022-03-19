COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-ALGERIA/WAR

Por

REUTERS

y

MAR 19

18 de Marzo de 2022

Macron marks 60th anniversary of the end of the Algerian war of Independence

Start: 19 Mar 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 19 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs reception to mark the 60th anniversary of the end of the Algerian war of Independence

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Guests arrive at the Elysee Palace

1100GMT - Speech by French minister in charge of veterans Geneviève Darrieussecq

1110GMT - Speeches by four Algerian war veterans

1130GMT - Speech by president Macron.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

