ADVISORY FRANCE-ALGERIA/WAR

Macron marks 60th anniversary of the end of the Algerian war of Independence
Start: 19 Mar 2022 10:00 GMT
End: 19 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs reception to mark the 60th anniversary of the end of the Algerian war of Independence
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - Guests arrive at the Elysee Palace
1100GMT - Speech by French minister in charge of veterans Geneviève Darrieussecq
1110GMT - Speeches by four Algerian war veterans
1130GMT - Speech by president Macron.
