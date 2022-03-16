ADVISORY USA-ECONOMY/FED

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks after policy decision
Start: 16 Mar 2022 18:33 GMT
End: 16 Mar 2022 19:30 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference after policy decision. The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation.
SCHEDULE:
1800GMT - decision released (not on camera)
1830GMT - news conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: FEDERAL RESERVE HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Business / Economics
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com