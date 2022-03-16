ADVISORY USA-ECONOMY/FED

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks after policy decision

Start: 16 Mar 2022 18:33 GMT

End: 16 Mar 2022 19:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference after policy decision. The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - decision released (not on camera)

1830GMT - news conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell

