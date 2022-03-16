COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 16 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/IRELAND

Por
REUTERSMAR 16
17 de Marzo de 2022

Biden remarks at The Ireland Funds 30th National Gala

Start: 16 Mar 2022 23:45 GMT

End: 17 Mar 2022 00:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – President Biden remarks at The Ireland Funds 30th National Gala. National Building Museum.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Un gol de carambola y una violenta patada contra Alexis Mac Allister: el Cuti Romero tuvo un rol protagónico en el triunfo del Tottenham

Un gol de carambola y una violenta patada contra Alexis Mac Allister: el Cuti Romero tuvo un rol protagónico en el triunfo del Tottenham

Ya están los 8 clasificados a cuartos de final de la Champions League: cuándo y cómo será el sorteo

Ladrones ingresaron a la casa de Pogba durante la eliminación del Manchester United: “Nos sacaron lo más valioso que teníamos”

Cómo gastó Alexis Vega su primer sueldo millonario

Ni él ni LeBron James: Michael Jordan eligió al jugador que cambió la historia de la NBA

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El último Rey: cuál fue el rating del estreno de la bioserie de Vicente Fernández

El último Rey: cuál fue el rating del estreno de la bioserie de Vicente Fernández

Mayeli Alonso perdió un bebé de Lupillo al ser golpeada por una mujer cercana a los Rivera

Eric del Castillo cautivó en redes sociales tras darle un nuevo anillo a su esposa

Lupita Sandoval se avergonzó por pedir gastos hospitalarios para Fred Roldán: “La necesidad es fuerte”

Ángela Aguilar y Yuridia: filtran las primeras imágenes de su colaboración

TENDENCIAS

Este robot reemplaza a los humanos en viajes: conoce, se expresa y siente como su dueño

Este robot reemplaza a los humanos en viajes: conoce, se expresa y siente como su dueño

Qué hacer si la cuenta de TikTok fue sancionada y ya no tiene las mismas visualizaciones

La suba de contagios por COVID-19 en Asia y Europa no se detiene: ¿cómo puede impactar en la Argentina ?

Instagram presentó “Centro para familias”, una nueva herramienta de supervisión

El Reino Unido penalizará el envió de fotos sexuales sin consentimiento

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Andrea Llosa recuerda su paso por el Miss Perú y asegura que fue un error: “No tenía conciencia de lo que hacía”

Andrea Llosa recuerda su paso por el Miss Perú y asegura que fue un error: “No tenía conciencia de lo que hacía”

El momento en que un sujeto intentó calcinar a un adulto mayor que dormía en calles de Aguascalientes

Ya están los 8 clasificados a cuartos de final de la Champions League: cuándo y cómo será el sorteo

Loret de Mola se lanzó contra AMLO por asesinatos de periodistas: “Se dedicó a atacarme”

Perú vs. Uruguay: Fabián Carini, elogió a la ‘bicolor’ con énfasis en Gianluca Lapadula y Pedro Gallese