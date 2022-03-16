ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-BIDEN

Biden delivers remarks on Ukraine

Start: 16 Mar 2022 15:45 GMT

End: 16 Mar 2022 16:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the assistance the United States is providing to Ukraine; the Secretary of State, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff attend.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com