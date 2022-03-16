COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 16 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-BIDEN

Por
REUTERSMAR 16
16 de Marzo de 2022

Biden delivers remarks on Ukraine

Start: 16 Mar 2022 15:45 GMT

End: 16 Mar 2022 16:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the assistance the United States is providing to Ukraine; the Secretary of State, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff attend.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Liga de Campeones Concacaf: Pumas sólo ha podido remontar una eliminatoria en la historia

Liga de Campeones Concacaf: Pumas sólo ha podido remontar una eliminatoria en la historia

Los Grand Slam anunciaron una nueva regla: el cambio que harán para definir el quinto set

Ronaldinho fue contundente al defender a Lionel Messi de las críticas tras quedar eliminado de Champions League

El descuido de Memphis Depay en redes: subió un video y mostró a Gerard Piqué sin ropa por error

El DT del Manchester United fue lapidario con Simeone por su estilo de juego

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Niurka mostró apoyo incondicional a Emilio Marcos y su versión de Alejandro Fernández

Niurka mostró apoyo incondicional a Emilio Marcos y su versión de Alejandro Fernández

Alfredo Adame felicitó a Sasha Sokol por denunciar a Luis de Llano: “Todos lo sabían y nadie dijo nada”

La insólita canción inspirada en Sasha Sokol contra Luis de Llano: “Todos en la tele sabían de eso”

Qué dijo Rafael Amaya sobre familia de Julio César Chávez tras su distanciamiento

Joaquín Cosío arremetió contra Bertha Caraveo por denuncia contra Chumel: “Me da pena su actuar”

TENDENCIAS

Piden incluir una pregunta sobre síndrome de down en el Censo 2022

Piden incluir una pregunta sobre síndrome de down en el Censo 2022

Meta avanza en la inclusión de NFTs en Instagram

Nicolás Kreplak dijo que en mayo se analizará el retiro de los barbijos en las aulas

¡Cuidado!: falsas ofertas laborales llegan por WhatsApp, Telegram y SMS

Aumentaron los casos de gripe antes de lo previsto: cuándo empieza la vacunación

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El colombiano Esteban Chaves debutará este miércoles con el EF en la clásica Milán - Turín

El colombiano Esteban Chaves debutará este miércoles con el EF en la clásica Milán - Turín

Estos serían los primeros planos para la construcción de una cárcel privada en Colombia

Niurka mostró apoyo incondicional a Emilio Marcos y su versión de Alejandro Fernández

Los mejores lugares para comer un rico chifa, según El Cholo Mena

Microsoft pondría anuncios en el Explorador de Windows 11