Miércoles 16 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY FINLAND

REUTERS
15 de Marzo de 2022

Olaf Scholz, Finnish PM Sanna Marin speak to reporters

Start: 16 Mar 2022 17:47 GMT

End: 16 Mar 2022 18:33 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speak to reporters ahead of talks, likely to focus on the war in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - Scholz and Marin speak to reporters

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL GERMAN/FINNISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

