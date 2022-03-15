COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY --FLASH--UKRAINE-CRISIS/BRITAIN-JEF/ZELESKIY

Por
REUTERSMAR 15
15 de Marzo de 2022

Zelenskiy addresses European leaders at JEF meeting in London

Start: 15 Mar 2022 10:42 GMT

End: 15 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts leaders of Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) - Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. Ukrainian president Zelenskiy addresses the meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

