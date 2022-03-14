COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 14 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-JORDAN

Por
REUTERSMAR 14
14 de Marzo de 2022

Olaf Scholz, King Abdullah of Jordan speak to reporters

Start: 15 Mar 2022 10:55 GMT

End: 15 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, King Abdullah of Jordan speak to reporters after their talks which have likely focused on the war in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

0930 GMT German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives King Abdullah of Jordan outside Berlin's chancellery (PHOTO OP)

1100 GMT APPROX. joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

