Domingo 13 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-PROTEST-BERLIN

REUTERS MAR 13
11 de Marzo de 2022

Tens of thousands expected at Berlin anti-war demo

Start: 13 Mar 2022 12:53 GMT

End: 13 Mar 2022 13:53 GMT

BERLIN - Organisers of Berlin's anti-war demo "Stop the War. Peace and Solidarity for the People of Ukraine" expect up to 100,000 participants on the German capital's Strasse des 17. Juni boulevard near Brandenburg Gate.

Reuters

La hostilidad de los fanáticos del PSG contra Lionel Messi y Neymar: fueron silbados por su propio público

José Eduardo Derbez confesó por qué su novia y Victoria Ruffo casi no conviven

Instagram: guía para usar los mapas y encontrar hoteles o restaurantes cercanos

Sonora: colectivo de búsqueda encontró 9 cuerpos en 5 fosas clandestinas

