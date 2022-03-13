ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-PROTEST-BERLIN

Tens of thousands expected at Berlin anti-war demo

Start: 13 Mar 2022 12:53 GMT

End: 13 Mar 2022 13:53 GMT

BERLIN - Organisers of Berlin's anti-war demo "Stop the War. Peace and Solidarity for the People of Ukraine" expect up to 100,000 participants on the German capital's Strasse des 17. Juni boulevard near Brandenburg Gate.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com