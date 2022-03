View of Kyiv skyline as gunfire and explosions heard

Start: 12 Mar 2022 08:50 GMT

End: 12 Mar 2022 09:12 GMT

KYIV, UKRAINE - Live view of Kyiv skyline as gunfire and explosions are heard on Saturday (March 12) morning.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com