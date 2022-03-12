COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 12 de Marzo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY ---FLASH--4207-UKRAINE-CRISIS/AFTERMATH

Por
REUTERSMAR 12
12 de Marzo de 2022

Aftermath of destruction by Russian air raid in village of Byshiv

Start: 12 Mar 2022 15:36 GMT

End: 12 Mar 2022 15:41 GMT

BYSHIV, KYIV REGION, UKRAINE - Village of Byshiv on outskirts of Kyiv destroyed by Russian air raid, as Russia's advance on the Ukrainian capital continues

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Fuerte reflexión de una estrella de la Premier League sobre la vida de lujo de Cristiano y Neymar: "Hay ciertos valores que me molestan"

El ranking de los 10 pilotos mejores pagos de la Fórmula 1 en 2022: Verstappen destronó a Hamilton

Cuál es el conmovedor regalo que Pati Chapoy recibió de Carmelita Salinas durante sus inicios

¿Cuándo un corredor está listo para pasar a la siguiente distancia?

Cuál es el conmovedor regalo que Pati Chapoy recibió de Carmelita Salinas durante sus inicios

