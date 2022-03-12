ADVISORY ---FLASH--4207-UKRAINE-CRISIS/AFTERMATH

Aftermath of destruction by Russian air raid in village of Byshiv
Start: 12 Mar 2022 15:36 GMT
End: 12 Mar 2022 15:41 GMT
BYSHIV, KYIV REGION, UKRAINE - Village of Byshiv on outskirts of Kyiv destroyed by Russian air raid, as Russia's advance on the Ukrainian capital continues
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com