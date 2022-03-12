COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 12 de Marzo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY ---CANCELLED---UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER-ROMANIA

Por
REUTERSMAR 12
11 de Marzo de 2022

Hundreds of Ukranian refugees crowd ferries to Romania

Start: 12 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

ISACCEA, ROMANIA - Hundreds of refugees crowd ferries crossing the Danube as thousands flee from Ukraine into Romania following the Russian invasion.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Romania

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

