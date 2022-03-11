ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-SECURITY COUNCIL

UN Security Council convenes at Russia's request

Start: 11 Mar 2022 15:53 GMT

End: 11 Mar 2022 18:14 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council convenes at Russia's request to discuss Moscow's claims, presented without evidence, of U.S. biological activities in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT - stakeout

1600GMT - UNSC meeting begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com