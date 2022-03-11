ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-SECURITY COUNCIL

UN Security Council convenes at Russia's request
Start: 11 Mar 2022 15:53 GMT
End: 11 Mar 2022 18:14 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council convenes at Russia's request to discuss Moscow's claims, presented without evidence, of U.S. biological activities in Ukraine.
SCHEDULE:
1545GMT - stakeout
1600GMT - UNSC meeting begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: UNTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Nations
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: Natural/Original
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com