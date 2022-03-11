COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 11 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-ARRIVALS

REUTERSMAR 11
10 de Marzo de 2022

EU leaders arrive for the second day of summit in Versailles

Start: 11 Mar 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 11 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

VERSAILLES - EU leaders arrive for the second day of summit in Versailles to discuss the EU's strategic autonomy, including a reduction in the dependence of the bloc on oil and gas from Russia.

0800GMT - Arrivals

