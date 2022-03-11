ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/PREMIER

Li Keqiang speaks to the press after NPC closing session
Start: 11 Mar 2022 02:30 GMT
End: 11 Mar 2022 04:25 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - The closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China's Premier Li Keqiang is then expected to speak to the press after the close of the country's annual meeting of parliament.
