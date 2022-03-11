COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 10 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/

Por
REUTERSMAR 11
10 de Marzo de 2022

NPC closing session in Beijing

Start: 11 Mar 2022 01:30 GMT

End: 11 Mar 2022 01:40 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China's Premier Li Keqiang is then expected to speak to the press after the close of the country's annual meeting of parliament.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - closing session

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China

DIGITAL: No use China

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

