ADVISORY ---CANCELLED---EUROPE-SECURITY/CEREMONY-MACRON -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Macron chairs ceremony to honour victims of terror attacks in Europe

Start: 11 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 11 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICTS. PLEASE SEE EVENT ON RL AND MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

VERSAILLES - French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel chair ceremony to honour victims of terror attacks in Europe.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT : Ceremony begins

1515GMT - Speech by Ursula von der Leyen

1530GMT - Speech by Charles Michel

1545GMT - Speech by Emmanuel Macron

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com