Jueves 10 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/KYIV SKYLINE

MAR 10
9 de Marzo de 2022

View of the Kyiv skyline

Start: 10 Mar 2022 05:59 GMT

End: 10 Mar 2022 06:56 GMT

KYIV, UKRAINE - Live view of the Kyiv skyline

SCHEDULE

0600GMT - View of Kyiv

1100GMT - The Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra performs an anthem of Ukraine and Europe, among other musical compositions, in the Ukrainian capital's Maidan Square

1125GMT - View of Kyiv

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

