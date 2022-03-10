ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-ARRIVALS---DELAYED

EU leaders arrive in Versailles for summit on Ukraine
Start: 10 Mar 2022 15:25 GMT
End: 10 Mar 2022 16:45 GMT
VERSAILLES - EU leaders arrive in Versailles for a summit that will centre on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, solutions to rising energy prices and less dependence on Russian gas and oil.
SCHEDULE:
1500GMT - Arrivals (EUROPEAN UNION - Access All)
1557GMT - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives and speaks to reporters
1600GMT - European Council President Charles Michel speaks to reporters
1603GMT - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives and speaks to reporters
1609GMT - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks to reporters
TIME TBD - Family photo (REUTERS - Access All)
TIME TBD - Roundtable (REUTERS - Access All)
