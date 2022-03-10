ADVISORY FLASH-3526-UKRAINE-CRISIS/TURKEY-TALKS

Russia's Lavrov holds talks with Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey
Start: 10 Mar 2022 08:44 GMT
End: 10 Mar 2022 08:50 GMT
ANTALYA, TURKEY - Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba along with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Talks are the first between the nations' top diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Turkey
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com