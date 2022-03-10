COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 10 de Marzo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY FLASH-3526-UKRAINE-CRISIS/TURKEY-TALKS

Por
REUTERS
10 de Marzo de 2022

Russia's Lavrov holds talks with Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey

Start: 10 Mar 2022 08:44 GMT

End: 10 Mar 2022 08:50 GMT

ANTALYA, TURKEY - Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba along with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Talks are the first between the nations' top diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Reuters

