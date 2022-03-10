COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 10 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ---CANCELLED---UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER-POLAND -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSMAR 10
9 de Marzo de 2022

Ukrainian refugees arrive into Poland

Start: 10 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICTS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

PRZEMYŚL, POLAND - Ukrainian refugees flood across the border into Poland where they can get food and shelter after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Otro revés para Novak Djokovic: se quedó afuera de los Masters de Indian Wells y Miami por no estar vacunado

Otro revés para Novak Djokovic: se quedó afuera de los Masters de Indian Wells y Miami por no estar vacunado

La lupa sobre la polémica que cambió la serie de Champions League entre Real Madrid y PSG: ¿hubo falta de Benzema a Donnarumma en el primer gol?

Tensión en el vestuario del PSG entre Donnarumma y Neymar: tuvieron una fuerte discusión y sus compañeros los separaron

Valdano dijo que el PSG tuvo “miedo escénico” y fue lapidario: “Entró como potencia y se fue como un flan”

Crisis en el Chelsea: el gobierno británico sancionó a Roman Abramovich y quedó suspendida la venta del club

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El ríspido comentario de Laura Zapata sobre la industria del espectáculo tras la denuncia de Sasha Sokol

El ríspido comentario de Laura Zapata sobre la industria del espectáculo tras la denuncia de Sasha Sokol

Danna Paola no se presentó en concierto con Moderatto tras muerte de su abuelita: “Es un momento muy duro”

“El Carnal de las Estrellas”, la canción de Molotov que menciona a Luis de Llano

Kim Kardashian deslumbró en París, Kaia Gerber y Austin Butler dieron un romántico paseo en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

Sasha Sokol: usuarios señalaron presunta complicidad de Yordi Rosado y Luis de Llano

TENDENCIAS

La oda al rosa de Pierpaolo Piccioli: ¿un adiós al rojo Valentino?

La oda al rosa de Pierpaolo Piccioli: ¿un adiós al rojo Valentino?

Por qué una experta de Harvard asegura que la ausencia de estrés afecta el rendimiento laboral

Las 10 reglas de oro para cuidar la salud del riñón

Cómo la pandemia impulsó el rol de las mujeres en la industria farmacéutica en Latinoamérica

¿Cuáles son los rasgos de una persona hipocondríaca?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Hat-trick de Karim Benzema y la impresionante remontada 3-1 del Real Madrid al PSG por Champions League

Hat-trick de Karim Benzema y la impresionante remontada 3-1 del Real Madrid al PSG por Champions League

Una de las más altas jerarcas del chavismo, Delcy Rodríguez, se reunió con Sergei Lavrov en Turquía

Vicente Fox tundió a AMLO por masacre de Atlixco: “Cuestas mucho para no hacer nada”

Alemania registró un nuevo récord con 250.000 positivos de covid en 24 horas

Rosendo Serna, ministro de Educación: “La vacancia se ha convertido en una obsesión desde el 28 de julio”