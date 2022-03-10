ADVISORY ---CANCELLED---UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER-POLAND -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Ukrainian refugees arrive into Poland
Start: 10 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 10 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICTS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.
PRZEMYŚL, POLAND - Ukrainian refugees flood across the border into Poland where they can get food and shelter after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Poland
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com