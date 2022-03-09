COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 9 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/WHO

MAR 09
8 de Marzo de 2022

WHO briefing on Ukraine situation, COVID-19 & other global health issues

Start: 09 Mar 2022 14:21 GMT

End: 09 Mar 2022 15:00 GMT

GENEVA - Experts from all three levels of WHO, responding to Ukraine, headquarters, regional office and country office will brief media on Ukraine situation, COVID-19 and other global health issues

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - News conference starts

Speakers TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

