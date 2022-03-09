COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-HARRIS

Por
REUTERSMAR 09
9 de Marzo de 2022

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Poland

Start: 09 Mar 2022 21:21 GMT

End: 09 Mar 2022 21:39 GMT

WARSAW, POLAND – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Poland.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

