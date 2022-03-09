ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/KYIV-CONCERT

Kyiv skyline after open air concert in Kyiv's Maidan Square

Start: 09 Mar 2022 10:59 GMT

End: 09 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

KYIV - The Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra performs an anthem of Ukraine and Europe, among other musical compositions, in the Ukrainian capital's Maidan Square.

SCHEDULE

1100GMT - Open air concert in Maidan Square

1125GMT - View of Kyiv skyline

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com