ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/KYIV-CONCERT

Kyiv skyline after open air concert in Kyiv's Maidan Square
Start: 09 Mar 2022 10:59 GMT
End: 09 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT
KYIV - The Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra performs an anthem of Ukraine and Europe, among other musical compositions, in the Ukrainian capital's Maidan Square.
SCHEDULE
1100GMT - Open air concert in Maidan Square
1125GMT - View of Kyiv skyline
