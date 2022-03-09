COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 9 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/KYIV-CONCERT

Por
REUTERSMAR 09
9 de Marzo de 2022

Kyiv skyline after open air concert in Kyiv's Maidan Square

Start: 09 Mar 2022 10:59 GMT

End: 09 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

KYIV - The Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra performs an anthem of Ukraine and Europe, among other musical compositions, in the Ukrainian capital's Maidan Square.

SCHEDULE

1100GMT - Open air concert in Maidan Square

1125GMT - View of Kyiv skyline

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Manchester City recibirá al Sporting de Lisboa por la vuelta de los octavos de la Champions League con una amplia ventaja: hora, TV y formaciones

Manchester City recibirá al Sporting de Lisboa por la vuelta de los octavos de la Champions League con una amplia ventaja: hora, TV y formaciones

El PSG de Lionel Messi define su futuro en la Champions League ante el Real Madrid: hora, TV y formaciones

Tomás Boy: por qué le decían “El Jefe”

Los rumores alrededor de Pochettino, que se juega su futuro en el PSG en el duelo ante el Real Madrid por la Champions League

Cómo se implementará la Inteligencia Artificial en la Copa del Mundo de Qatar 2022

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La vez que Adal Ramones provocó una demanda por alburear a Abelardo de Plaza Sésamo

La vez que Adal Ramones provocó una demanda por alburear a Abelardo de Plaza Sésamo

Acapulco Shore 9 capítulo 8: Jacky y Altafulla se tatuaron al estilo Belinda y Nodal

Sasha Sokol contó la verdad de su relación con Luis de Llano: “Abusó de mí”

Cómo fue la relación entre Cantinflas y Elizabeth Taylor

Murió la abuela de Danna Paola y así se despidió la cantante

TENDENCIAS

Posparto y puerperio: cómo impacta en la sexualidad y cómo atravesarlo de manera más placentera

Posparto y puerperio: cómo impacta en la sexualidad y cómo atravesarlo de manera más placentera

La importancia de visibilizar la artritis reumatoidea, una enfermedad que afecta con más frecuencia a las mujeres

Coronavirus: la OMS admitió que podría ser necesario actualizar la composición de las vacunas

Acné: las 3 claves para combatirlo de manera segura y eficaz

Iniciativas de Xbox que la próxima generación de mujeres gamers debe aprovechar

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Putin no tiene una buena salida... y eso me asusta mucho

Putin no tiene una buena salida... y eso me asusta mucho

Joe Biden lanzará este miércoles el proyecto del dólar digital de Estados Unidos

Fondeso CDMX: requisitos para obtener un crédito de hasta 200 mil pesos para emprendedores

Dalia Durán, ex de John Kelvin, rompe en llanto al mostrar su nuevo hogar en Trapiche: “Yo mantengo a mis hijos sola”

La conmovedora carta de la Primera dama de Ucrania: “La guerra contra las personas inocentes es un doble crimen”