ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/HARRIS-DEPARTURE

U.S. Vice President travels to Warsaw

Start: 09 Mar 2022 12:21 GMT

End: 09 Mar 2022 12:40 GMT

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, USA - United States Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Warsaw, Poland, for Ukraine talks.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com