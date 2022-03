Aftermath of destruction of Mariupol children's hospital

Start: 09 Mar 2022 17:25 GMT

End: 09 Mar 2022 17:27 GMT

MARIUPOL - Destruction of Mariupol children's hospital blamed on Russian air strike during ceasefire .

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UKRAINE MILITARY / VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY VIA ZELENSKIY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com