Martes 8 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE-BLINKEN

REUTERSMAR 08
7 de Marzo de 2022

Blinken meets French FM in Paris

Start: 08 Mar 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 08 Mar 2022 17:15 GMT

PARIS - French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian welcomes US secretary of state Antony Blinken at the Elysee Palace.

SCHEDULE:

1615GMT - Le Drian welcomes Antony Blinken at the Elysee Palace

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

“La más ching*na”: así alentaba el presidente de Querétaro a la barra “resistencia albiazul”

El día que Batman fue mexicano y alcohólico

La historia de lucha de una mujer policía y su novia por ser madres en una fuerza dominada por hombres

“La más ching*na”: así alentaba el presidente de Querétaro a la barra “resistencia albiazul”

