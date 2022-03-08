ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE-BLINKEN

Blinken meets French FM in Paris
Start: 08 Mar 2022 16:00 GMT
End: 08 Mar 2022 17:15 GMT
PARIS - French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian welcomes US secretary of state Antony Blinken at the Elysee Palace.
SCHEDULE:
1615GMT - Le Drian welcomes Antony Blinken at the Elysee Palace
