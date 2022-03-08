ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE-BLINKEN

Blinken meets French FM in Paris

Start: 08 Mar 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 08 Mar 2022 17:15 GMT

PARIS - French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian welcomes US secretary of state Antony Blinken at the Elysee Palace.

SCHEDULE:

1615GMT - Le Drian welcomes Antony Blinken at the Elysee Palace

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com