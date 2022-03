ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-ESTONIA

Estonian PM Kallas newser with EU Parliament President Metsola

Start: 09 Mar 2022 11:25 GMT

End: 09 Mar 2022 12:00 GMT

STRASBOURG - Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola hold a news conference following a debate with European lawmakers about the security situation in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT debate starts

1130GMT Kallas gives news conference with Roberta Metsola

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES POSSIBLE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com