ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-ELECTION/

Martes 8 de Marzo de 2022
REUTERSMAR 08
8 de Marzo de 2022

South Koreans vote for a new president

Start: 08 Mar 2022 20:52 GMT

End: 08 Mar 2022 21:25 GMT

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - South Koreans vote for a new president, who serves a single five- year term, at polling stations in Seoul.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT (08/03) - polls open

0900GMT - polls close

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Liga MX: qué pasará con el resto de las barras después del incidente en Querétaro

Kate del Castillo estaría saliendo con el director de fotografía Edgar Bahena

Ser influencer no tiene edad: cómo los adultos o Baby Boomers usan las redes sociales para impactar en internet

Vincularon a proceso al posible autor material del feminicidio de Michel Simón

