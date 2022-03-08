ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-CARRIE LAM

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's weekly news briefing

Start: 08 Mar 2022 01:25 GMT

End: 08 Mar 2022 02:30 GMT

This event has been cancelled by the event organisers.

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing. Outwatching for comments on the COVID-19 situation and possible new measures the government is taking to bring the latest outbreak under control.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - newser starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: HONG KONG INFORMATION SERVICE DEPARTMENT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com