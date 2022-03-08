COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 8 de Marzo de 2022
ADVISORY AUSTRIA-POLITCS/POLAND

REUTERS
8 de Marzo de 2022

Austrian Chancellor & Polish PM hold joint news conference

Start: 09 Mar 2022 09:55 GMT

End: 09 Mar 2022 11:00 GMT

VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hold a joint news conference after talks.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT Joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AUSTRIAN GOVERNMENT LIVESTREAM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Austria

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / POLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

