Lunes 7 de Marzo de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-BRIEFING --UPDATED SCHEDULE--

Por
REUTERSMAR 07
7 de Marzo de 2022

UNSC briefing on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Start: 07 Mar 2022 20:27 GMT

End: 07 Mar 2022 23:48 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. Security Council holds a briefing on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine with Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths and UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, followed by closed consultations.

SCHEDULE:

2333GMT - Martin Griffiths of the United Kingdom as Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, speaks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNITED NATIONS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

