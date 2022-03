ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BLINKEN-ISRAEL LATVIA

Blinken and Israel's Lapid meet in Riga

Start: 07 Mar 2022 16:36 GMT

End: 07 Mar 2022 16:38 GMT

RIGA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid for bilateral talks in the Latvian capital.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Latvia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com