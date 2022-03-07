COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 6 de Marzo de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/AUSTRALIA

Por
REUTERSMAR 07
4 de Marzo de 2022

Scott Morrison speech on the situation in Ukraine

Start: 07 Mar 2022 01:31 GMT

End: 07 Mar 2022 02:15 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivers an address at think-tank, the Lowy Institute on the situation in Ukraine, and what Australia is doing in response to the crisis and how it affects the Indo-Pacific region.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - speech starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: LOWY INSTITUTE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Yon de Luisa encaró los hechos violentos en Querétaro: “Nos avergüenzan”

Yon de Luisa encaró los hechos violentos en Querétaro: “Nos avergüenzan”

Lluvia de críticas a Conor McGregor a raíz de un video con su mayordomo que después borró de las redes sociales

La grandes polémicas en Boca-Huracán: los dos penales que omitió el árbitro Nicolás Lamolina

El gesto que Edson Álvarez y el Ajax dedicaron a víctimas del partido Querétaro vs Atlas

Violento cruce de hinchas de Cruzeiro y Atlético Mineiro en Brasil: al menos un muerto y un herido de bala

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El día que María Félix sacó a Silvia Pinal de una fiesta

El día que María Félix sacó a Silvia Pinal de una fiesta

Humanidad en tragedia Atlas vs Querétaro: mujer ofreció su casa y ayudar a localizar a lesionados

“Me dio su camisa para salir con bien”: aficionada del Atlas aseguró que niño del equipo rival la ayudó en brutal pelea

Will Smith bailó con “Lobo” Vásquez en su visita a Guatemala: “Fue una bonita coincidencia”

Paty Navidad sobre su soltería: “Es bien importante empezar por el amor propio”

TENDENCIAS

Netflix también paraliza todas sus producciones en Rusia tras la invasión a Ucrania

Netflix también paraliza todas sus producciones en Rusia tras la invasión a Ucrania

WhatsApp introducirá respuestas inteligentes en Android

TikTok suspende la creación de videos y transmisiones en vivo en Rusia

Las 4 advertencias sanitarias que emitió la OMS por la invasión de Rusia a Ucrania

Las 5 tendencias que marcarán la unión entre los humanos y robots

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Cuál es el origen de la palabra “chamaco”

Cuál es el origen de la palabra “chamaco”

Mapa de las Elecciones 2022 en Oaxaca: qué está en juego

Cayó integrante del CJNG que se fugó de Puente Grande con documentos falsos

Esta es la razón de por qué el cielo es de color azul

Carlos Bustos reconoció el mal momento de Alianza Lima: “Es un golpe duro, perder no estaba en los cálculos”